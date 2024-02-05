Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 4,277 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,147 shares of company stock worth $65,369,795 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $217.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.04. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

