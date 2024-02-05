Banco Santander S.A. Sells 12,103 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

