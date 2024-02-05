Banco Santander S.A. Sells 150 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,561.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,433.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3,177.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

