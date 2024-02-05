Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,400 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $163.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

