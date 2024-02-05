Banco Santander S.A. Sells 5,700 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $10.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

