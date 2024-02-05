Banco Santander S.A. Sells 580 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

SU stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

