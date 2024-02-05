Banco Santander S.A. Sells 8,990 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock opened at $153.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

