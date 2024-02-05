Banco Santander S.A. Takes $626,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cameco by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after acquiring an additional 713,888 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 110,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 55,380 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 3.1 %

CCJ opened at $49.01 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

