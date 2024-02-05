Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,100 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

