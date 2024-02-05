Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,786 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.