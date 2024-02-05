Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 716 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.85.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $378.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.55. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

