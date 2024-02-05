Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $193.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.