Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 342.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after purchasing an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $180.75 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average of $141.33.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

