Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 3,857 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $485,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,080,407 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 982,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $32.90 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

