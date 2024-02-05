Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 9,762 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of -103.89, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

