Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.