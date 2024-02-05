Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.46 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $251.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $255.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.26.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

