Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.52 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CSX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,303,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $36.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

