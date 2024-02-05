Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.42 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

