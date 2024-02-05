Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Target were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGT opened at $145.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

