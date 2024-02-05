Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $207.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.57 and its 200-day moving average is $188.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.