Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 164,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after buying an additional 79,779 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.09. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

