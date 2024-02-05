Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABEV

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.