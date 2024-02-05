Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

