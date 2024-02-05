Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 110,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 18.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

