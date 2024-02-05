Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 296 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $270.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.84 and its 200 day moving average is $224.26. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $271.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

