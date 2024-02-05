Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 569 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 33,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $258.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

