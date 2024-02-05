Barclays Boosts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $66.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ball by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.