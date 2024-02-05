Barclays Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $224.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $215.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $256.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

