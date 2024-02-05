Barclays Increases Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $20.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $797.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares in the company, valued at $182,279,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock worth $67,823,873. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

