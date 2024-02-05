Barclays Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $163.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $158.75 on Monday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

