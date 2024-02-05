Barclays Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $280.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $319.21 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.92 and its 200 day moving average is $407.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 35.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after acquiring an additional 180,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

