BARK (BARK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect BARK to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $123.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect BARK to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BARK stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. BARK has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $165.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

BARK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BARK in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.34 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 61,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,743.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,926,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,884.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,043,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 3,184,508 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,032,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

