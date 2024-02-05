BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $123.20

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 124.51 ($1.58), with a volume of 1177168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.40 ($1.61).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £890.08 million, a PE ratio of 2,076.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other BBGI Global Infrastructure news, insider Michael Denny bought 20,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($33,307.91). In other news, insider Duncan Ball acquired 22,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £28,820 ($36,638.70). Also, insider Michael Denny acquired 20,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £26,200 ($33,307.91). Insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,574,000 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

