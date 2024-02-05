Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 7.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:BZH opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $939.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 84.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.