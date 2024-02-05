Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $305.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $301.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s current price.

BDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

