Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.