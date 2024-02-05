Berry Global Group (BERY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Berry Global Group has set its FY24 guidance at $7.35-7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $7.35-$7.85 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $65.54 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.