Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Beyond Air to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beyond Air Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of XAIR opened at $1.73 on Monday. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Air

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 77,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,773.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,447.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,104.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 77,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $126,773.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,447.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 1,439,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 93.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 241,688 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 265,747 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

