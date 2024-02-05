Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Biogen worth $119,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 1.7 %

Biogen stock opened at $243.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

