Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) & Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bionano Genomics and Revvity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Revvity 0 6 6 0 2.50

Bionano Genomics currently has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4,304.76%. Revvity has a consensus target price of $118.91, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Bionano Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Revvity.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics $27.80 million 1.56 -$132.60 million ($6.96) -0.16 Revvity $2.75 billion 4.74 $569.18 million $5.50 19.20

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Revvity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Bionano Genomics. Bionano Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bionano Genomics has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Bionano Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics -676.22% -81.62% -63.15% Revvity 25.20% 7.41% 4.18%

Summary

Revvity beats Bionano Genomics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight. The company also provides Saphyr and Bionano compute servers; and NxClinical software, which offers one system for analysis and interpretation of genomic variants from microarray and next-generation sequencing data for cytogenetics and molecular genetics. In addition, it offers testing and laboratory services comprising FirstStepDx PLUS, a chromosomal microarray for identifying an underlying genetic cause in individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delay, and intellectual disability; Fragile X syndrome (FXS) testing services; NextStepDx PLUS, a exome sequencing test to identify genetic variants that are associated with disorders of childhood development; EpiPanelDx PLUS, a genetic testing panel for patients who have experienced seizures, infantile spasms, encephalopathy, or febrile seizures; PGx test, which identifies over 60 alleles in 11 genes. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

