Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. Raymond James downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.90.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$4.84 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

