BlackRock, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $8.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BlackRock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $8.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.64. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $39.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s FY2024 earnings at $37.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $788.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $783.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,454 shares of company stock worth $13,288,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

