BMO Capital Markets Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CEU. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.12.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.56. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$948.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of C$536.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$533.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5833333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.