BMO Capital Markets Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$8.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFX. CIBC reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.53.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$6.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.09. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$845.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$767.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.584603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.49%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

