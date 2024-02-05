Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,574.85.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,561.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,433.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,177.07. Booking has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Booking by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

