Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $4,200.00 at Oppenheimer

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,574.85.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,561.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,433.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,177.07. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Booking by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

