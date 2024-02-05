Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $142.45 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

