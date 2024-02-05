BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

