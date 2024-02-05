Boston Partners Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.